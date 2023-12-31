“Survivor” Season 16 star Parvati Shallow revealed on Instagram this weekend that she is in a relationship with “Feel Good” creator Mae Martin, just hours after another winner of the reality competition also announced she is a lesbian.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy New Year,” Shallow captioned a photo booth strip of the two kissing on Instagram.

Shallow, who won “Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites” in 2008, first appeared on “Survivor: Cook Islands” in 2006. She went on to place second on 2010’s “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” and also competed on “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020.

She was previously married to another “Survivor” contestant, John Fincher, but he and Shallow separated in 2021.

Martin, who uses they/them pronouns, cocreated, cowrote and starred in the Channel 4/Netflix comedy series “Feel Good.”

“Survivor” winner Erika Casupanan also came out as queer on Saturday, the same day as Shallow’s post.

Erika Casupanan in Season 41 of “Survivor” (CBS)

Casupanan, who won Season 41, shared a TikTok video of herself drinking wine with the message, “Throwback to last New Year’s Eve” when she did a social-driven challenge eating grapes under a table in hopes of getting a boyfriend. “But I didn’t have grapes so I chugged wine and instead that year realized I’m a lesbian.”

She captioned the post, “I was wearing rainbow socks what did I expect??”

Ricard Foyé, who also appeared in Season 41, commented, “I HAD A GAY ALLIANCE?”

Queer “Survivor” fans welcomed both to the community.

“Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan both coming out as queer on the same day??? Meaning we now have TWO sapphic winners??? What a time to be a lesbian that watches Survivor,” wrote @SarahSyd8 on X.

“Double the joy with two POC Queer Winners on Survivor! Absolutely beaming with pride,” Season 44 winner Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho wrote on Casupanan’s post.

Earlier this year, Arocho became the first queer winner of color in the franchise’s history and the first gay winner in 15 years.