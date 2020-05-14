‘Survivor’ Season 40 Finale: And the Winner of ‘Winners at War’ Is…
Who walked away with a $2 million check and became CBS competition’s newest two-time champion?
Jennifer Maas | May 14, 2020 @ 6:53 AM
Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 8:02 AM
CBS
(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the Season 40 finale of “Survivor.”)
The 40th season of “Survivor,” a.k.a. “Survivor: Winners at War,” came to a close with a supersized finale on Wednesday that saw one competitor walk away with a $2 million check and become the long-running CBS competition’s newest two-time “Sole Survivor. “
Tony Vlachos was the player with the honor of winning “Winners at War,” having previously been crowned the champion of Season 28, “Survivor: Cagayan.”
“Survivor: Winners at War” featured 20 legendary winners from the first 39 seasons of “Survivor” returning to compete against each other in the 20th anniversary edition of the competition. These winners included Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, Danni Boatwright, Sophie Georgina Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Adam Klein, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Amber Mariano, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Nick Wilson and Ethan Zohn.
The final six contestants playing for the win in the supersized 3-hour “Survivor: Winners at War” finale were Tony Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina. By the episode’s end, it was down to just three competitors: Tony, Natalie and Michele.
Tony won in a 12 to 4 to 0 vote, with Natalie picking up those four votes and Michele getting goose egg.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 52
Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.