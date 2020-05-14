‘Survivor’ Season 40 Finale: And the Winner of ‘Winners at War’ Is…

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the Season 40 finale of “Survivor.”)

The 40th season of “Survivor,” a.k.a. “Survivor: Winners at War,” came to a close with a supersized finale on Wednesday that saw one competitor walk away with a $2 million check and become the long-running CBS competition’s newest two-time “Sole Survivor. “

Tony Vlachos was the player with the honor of winning “Winners at War,” having previously been crowned the champion of Season 28, “Survivor: Cagayan.”

“Survivor: Winners at War” featured 20 legendary winners from the first 39 seasons of “Survivor” returning to compete against each other in the 20th anniversary edition of the competition. These winners included Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, Danni Boatwright, Sophie Georgina Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Adam Klein, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Amber Mariano, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Nick Wilson and Ethan Zohn.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Rhino Is... (Video)

The final six contestants playing for the win in the supersized 3-hour “Survivor: Winners at War” finale were Tony Vlachos, Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina. By the episode’s end, it was down to just three competitors: Tony, Natalie and Michele.

Tony won in a 12 to 4 to 0 vote, with Natalie picking up those four votes and Michele getting goose egg.