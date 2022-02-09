“Survivor” has revealed its castaways for the upcoming 42nd season.

Two stay-at-home parents, a pageant coach, and a veterinarian are among those who will compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their way to $1 million, CBS announced Wednesday.

The latest season of the reality television mainstay promises to be “one of the most intense versions” of “Survivor” in its 20-year history.

“This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji,” the network said in a statement about “Survivor” Season 42.

Players will be divided into three tribes of six and “face a faster, more extreme” competition.

“The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game,” the statement added.

The 2-hour premiere of “Survivor” season 42 will air on CBS on March 9 at 8 p.m. Read a full list of the contestants below.

Chanelle Howell, 29

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk, 30

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Drea Wheeler, 35

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Hai Giang, 29

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Jackson Fox, 48

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Jenny Kim, 43

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Jonathan Young, 29

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Lindsay Dolashewich, 31

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Lydia Meredith, 22

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Marya Sherron, 47

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Maryanne Oketch, 24

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Mike Turner, 58

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Omar Zaheer, 31

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Rocksroy Bailey, 44

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar, 37

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Swati Goel, 19

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Tori Meehan, 25

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Zach Wurtenberger, 22

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student