Susan Sarandon to Star in HBO Max Thriller Pilot ‘Red Bird Lane’ From John Wells

Susan Sarandon has been cast as the lead for HBO Max’s “Red Bird Lane,” a psychological thriller from John Wells, which is in the pilot stage at the streaming service, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.

Other actors joining the project include Kiersey Clemons (“Antebellum”), Danny Huston (“Succession”), Isidora Goreshter (“Shameless”), Ash Santos (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”), Fiona Dourif (“The Blacklist”), Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr (“Casual”).

“Red Bird Lane” is a psychological thriller about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house — all for different reasons — and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sarandon will play the leading role of a hostess named Catherine, who is described as “brilliant, beautiful, magnetic — and a murderer.”

Sara Gran is writing the pilot and executive producing alongside Wells and Erin Jontow for John Wells Productions. David Slade will direct and also grab an EP credit.

“Red Bird Lane” hails from Warner Bros. Television.

More to come…