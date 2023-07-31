“Three’s Company” actress Suzanne Somers revealed she’s been in a fight against cancer once again, and in the meantime she plans to put her work to the side to focus on the battle, TheWrap has confirmed.

Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, shared in an interview she has been dealing with health-related issues, following concerns from fans who hadn’t seen her on her Facebook Live shows recently. Hamel explained that her absence was due to the 76-year-old taking on another fight against cancer.

“I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay,” Somers shared with TheWrap in a statement. “Every time that little f–ker pops up, I continue to bat it back. As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day. “

In her 30s, Somers fought off skin cancer, and she battled breast cancer in her 50s. In the early 2000s, Somers also opened up about getting a hysterectomy after struggling with uterine bleeding.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Somers appreciates the support she’s received from fans, and mentioned that her husband has always been by her side.

“My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive,” Somers said. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes. It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”