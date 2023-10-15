Suzanne Somers died Sunday at the age of 76, only a day before her 77th birthday. Somers had survived breast cancer for over 20 years.

A number of actors, journalists and authors who met and worked with the actress have remembered the “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step” star.

Actor, comedian and author Adam Carolla wrote on Twitter, “Devastated to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers. A true icon and overall amazing human being. You will be greatly missed, my friend.”

Entertainment publicist and former journalist Danny Deraney also chimed in, remembering Somers as “a brilliant comic actor.”

Suzanne Somers was a brilliant comic actor, who also was one of the first to speak up for equal pay.



One of my first jobs in PR was to work with her on her book.



We talked and talked about Threes Company which is like a dream to me.



Fox News Sara Carter recalled a trip the two shared in Washington, D.C. She tweeted, “I was so lucky to have had the chance to meet Suzanne Somers, and chat with her on a trip she made to Washington D.C. She was a ray of sunshine and a beautiful bolt of lighting – an incredible woman that made my family laugh even in tough times. #RIP“

Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” account shared, “Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers. From her days on the iconic sitcom Three’s Company to her joyous moments in the #WWHL Clubhouse, she always brightened our lives. She will be deeply missed.”

Megyn Kelly said that she and Somers met once and that the actress “just beamed kindness and beauty and love.”

Even the U.S. Naval Institute tweeted about Somer’s death. The account shared, “#RIP actress Suzanne Somers who passed away today at age 76. A strong supporter of the U.S. military, she recorded “The Suzanne Somers Special” for CBS aboard USS Ranger (CV-61) in 1981.”

Amee Vanderpool, writer and creator of the SHERO newsletter, celebrated Somers’ efforts to be paid the same as her male costars. She tweeted, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, after surviving an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Somers was fired from her hit role in Three’s Company in 1980 because she asked to be paid the same as John Ritter.”