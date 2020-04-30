Ratings: ‘SWAT’ Rises, But Not Nearly Enough for CBS to Challenge Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ Night

ABC joins NBC in airing all repeats

| April 30, 2020 @ 8:32 AM Last Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 8:44 AM
SWAT

CBS

Another “Masked Singer” was revealed last night — that’s good news for Fox, but bad news for the rest of broadcast television.

CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” ticked up a bit on Wednesday, but it wasn’t nearly enough to compete among adults 18-49. ABC and NBC aired all reruns in primetime, effectively bowing out of the race.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 2.0/10 and 7.5 million viewers. Aftershow “After the Mask” at 9 received a 1.2/6 and 4.6 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and first in viewers with 6.3 million. “Survivor” at 8 put up a 1.5/8 and 8 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” had a 0.8/4 and 5.8 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 got a 0.7/4 and 5 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers viewers with 3.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 4.1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 527,000. At 8, “Riverdale” had a 0.2/1 and 686,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

