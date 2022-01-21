Get out the margarita mix, because the trailer for “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 is here.

The Netflix show, about a trio of best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) navigating life in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, returns Feb. 4.

After last season’s cliffhanger, which ended with Maddie’s son Kyle (Logan Allen) crashing his brother’s car on Prom Night, the trailer opens with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue learning who was in the car.

Meanwhile, he Sweet Magnolias’ romantic, personal and professional lives are all over the place. Maddie and Coach Cal (Justin Bruening) are back on track and stronger than ever, but her ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) continues to be a force of chaos in her life. In one heated moment, Maddie asks him when he’s going to take responsibility for his actions, as it is revealed that his younger colleague Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) with whom he had an affair in Season 1, has given birth to their baby. It looks as though Maddie and Bill will have to overcome their differences in the wake of their son’s accident.

Helen’s romance with Chef Erik (Dion Johnstone) proceeds at a slow but steady pace, while she helps Isaac (Chris Medlin), an employee at Sullivan’s restaurant, search for his birth parents… which he thinks are Dana Sue and Micah Harrison (Marland Burke). Dana Sue is torn between two romantic interests, including her husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) from whom she’s now separated, complicating life for her daugher Annie (Anneliese Judge).

The trailer ends at one of the trio’s Margarita Nights, where Helen says, “I can’t imagine going through this without having this,” meaning her friends by her side.

“You never have to go through anything big or small on your own,” Maddie says.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods.

“Sweet Magnolias” is executive produced by showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, as well as Dan Paulson and Sherryl Woods. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.