Ready to head back to the tight-knit town of Serenity, South Carolina? Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias" returns for Season 3 on July 20 and the streamer has debuted a handful of first-look images, including the Season 3 post, so mix up a pitcher of margaritas and call over the girlies, because the feel-good series is almost back.
"Sweet Magnolias" follows Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), a tight-knit trio who have been best friends since childhood, navigating the highs, lows and heartbreaks of life together.
Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn and Dion Johnstone also star.