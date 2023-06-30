We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 Poster, First-Look Images Revealed (Photos)

The feel-good Netflix show returns on July 20

| June 30, 2023 @ 8:03 AM

Ready to head back to the tight-knit town of Serenity, South Carolina? Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias" returns for Season 3 on July 20 and the streamer has debuted a handful of first-look images, including the Season 3 post, so mix up a pitcher of margaritas and call over the girlies, because the feel-good series is almost back.

 

"Sweet Magnolias" follows Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), a tight-knit trio who have been best friends since childhood, navigating the highs, lows and heartbreaks of life together.

 

Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn and Dion Johnstone also star.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend in "Sweet Magnolias"
JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan
Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn
Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan
Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Chris Medlin and Anneliese Judge

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur
Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen
Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue SullivanJoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan
JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend
JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend
Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox and Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend and Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend

"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3

"Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 poster