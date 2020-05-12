Netflix Orders Robert Downey Jr-Produced ‘Sweet Tooth’ Adaptation Starring Will Forte, James Brolin

Drama series follows “part deer, part boy” Gus, played by Christian Convery

| May 12, 2020 @ 1:21 PM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 2:14 PM

Netflix has ordered a series adaptation of the comic book “Sweet Tooth” starring Christian Convery, Will Forte and James Brolin and produced by Robert Downey Jr’s Team Downey, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The eight-episode drama, which is based on the Vertigo comic book series by Jeff Lemire, “is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus (Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Along with Convery (“Beautiful Boy”), Forte and Brolin (who will be the voice of the narrator), the series also stars Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar.

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Suggests Playing 'Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special as If You're 'The Worst Human Being Possible'

The Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners on “Sweet Tooth,” with Mickle also directing. Robert Downey Jr. will executive produce the show along with Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. Linda Moran will also executive produce. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is a producer.

The “Sweet Tooth” adaptation hails from Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based DC characters created by Lemire.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • Jay Leno's Garage CNBC
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE