Netflix Orders Robert Downey Jr-Produced ‘Sweet Tooth’ Adaptation Starring Will Forte, James Brolin

Netflix has ordered a series adaptation of the comic book “Sweet Tooth” starring Christian Convery, Will Forte and James Brolin and produced by Robert Downey Jr’s Team Downey, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The eight-episode drama, which is based on the Vertigo comic book series by Jeff Lemire, “is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus (Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Along with Convery (“Beautiful Boy”), Forte and Brolin (who will be the voice of the narrator), the series also stars Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar.

The Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners on “Sweet Tooth,” with Mickle also directing. Robert Downey Jr. will executive produce the show along with Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. Linda Moran will also executive produce. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is a producer.

The “Sweet Tooth” adaptation hails from Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based DC characters created by Lemire.