T.I. Won’t Return for ‘Ant-Man 3’ Amid Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

Rapper and actor Tip T.I. Harris won’t return for the third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

T.I., who appeared in the first two “Ant-Man” films as part of Paul Rudd’s crew, was never slated to return to the third film called “Ant-Man: Quantumania,” the individual said Monday amid accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor.

Earlier Monday during a news conference, lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn of T.A. Blackburn Law, who represents 11 alleged victims, called for T.I. and and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris to be investigated.

“Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country,” Blackburn said. “This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward.”

T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Steve Sadow, denied the accusations in a statement through their lawyer.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” the statement read. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Harris wouldn’t appear in the third “Ant-Man” film.

The “Ant-Man” franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. Peyton Reed directed 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

The third film in the franchise doesn’t have a release date, but the plan is to go into production this year, with a likely release in 2022.

Taking place in between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the previous film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” sees Scott Lang (Rudd) as he goes into house arrest after assisting Captain America during the events of “Civil War.” All the reluctant hero wants to do is take care of his daughter, but is forced to suit up again after a mysterious villain named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) steals technology belonging to the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).