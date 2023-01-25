T.R. Knight Joins Indie Drama ‘Sydney vs. Sean,’ From Director Gavin Michael Booth (Exclusive)

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Flight Attendant” star T.R. Knight and actress-comedian Arden Myrin (“Shameless,” “Insatiable”) have joined the cast of the indie drama “Sydney Vs. Sean.”

From director Gavin Michael Booth, “Sydney Vs. Sean” stars Janel Parrish and Ryan Powers weaves “past and present through surreal styles,” as it examines “what brought a couple’s relationship to the brink.” It begins filming in Los Angeles in late January.

Choreographer KC Monnie (“Disenchanted,” “So You Think You Can Dance”) has also signed on to the film.

“Sydney Vs. Sean” is produced by Booth, Parrish, and Powers, who also wrote the screenplay.

Jeanette Benzie (“Wonder Woman,” “Justice League”) serves as Casting Director.

Knight, who recently starred in HBO MAX’s “The Flight Attendant,” is repped b Authentic; Myrin, who starred in horror hit “Satanic Panic” (2019), is repped by Innovative Artists and Vault Entertainment.

Booth, best known for “The Scarehouse” (2014), produced by Jason Blum and distributed by Universal, most recently directed “Last Call,” the tale of a bitterly alone man who calls the Suicide prevention hotline, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and was released in theaters and digital platforms in 2020.