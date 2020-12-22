Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Ordered to Series by FX

FX has picked up Taika Waititi’s comedy “Reservation Dogs” to series, it was announced Tuesday.

The series follows four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime, while also fighting it. Waititi wrote the pilot with Sterling Harjo, who also directed. Harjo, who shot the pilot in Okmulgee, Okla., is from the Sooner state.

“Reservation Dogs” stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. The pilot episode also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.

“Reservation Dogs” is expected to premiere its eight-episode first season sometime next year.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Grad. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities–mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” said Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

Harjo and Waititi executive produce with Garrett Basch. “Reservation Dogs” is produced by FX Productions.

The series marks the second Waititi-produced project at FX, joining “What We Do in the Shadows,” which is based on his 2014 film. Waititi is an executive producer on the series, which is headed into its third season next year.