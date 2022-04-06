Production on AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the upcoming anthology spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” has resumed production after shutting down Tuesday when a crew member was injured, TheWrap has learned.

The accident, which involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to a pier, occurred on Monday night. The crew member fell into the water and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She is reported to be in stable condition.

A marine safety crew was present during the incident and is investigating the incident.

Production resumed on Wednesday.

The series features standalone episodes set in the Walking Dead Universe. On Friday, AMC announced that “Walking Dead” villain Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, will return for one episode.

Norman Reedus, who plays fan favorite Daryl Dixon, suffered a concussion last month while filming the final season of the flagship series.