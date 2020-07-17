Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive (Report)

LAPD confirmed to TheWrap a 9-1-1 call resulting in hospitalization was generated from the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Thursday

| July 17, 2020 @ 7:22 AM Last Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 9:22 AM
Tamar Braxton

Getty

Tamar Braxton, the star of WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” and upcoming docuseries “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive at her residence in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, according to multiple media reports.

Both TMZ and The Blast reported that Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso told police that he believes Braxton was drinking and taking prescription pills, and may have overdosed.

A spokesperson for Braxton provided the following statement to The Blast: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

A WE tv spokesperson told TheWrap the following: “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”

Also Read: Tamar Braxton Exits 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to Health Problems

Last night at approximately 9:45 p.m. PT, a 9-1-1 call generated from the 900 block of West Olympic St. in downtown Los Angeles, which is the Ritz-Carlton Residences, LAPD’s Officer Eisenman told TheWrap. The call was for a “medical emergency,” and the individual was transported to the hospital.

The LAPD did not provide the individual’s name, age or gender, or the nature of the medical emergency.

Braxton and Adefeso do a live YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined” together. Last night’s episode was canceled and replaced with the following statement: “Hello y’all. Unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.”

Also Read: Tamera Mowry to Leave 'The Real' After 7 Years

See below.

On Thursday, FerenComm, an outside company that handles some PR for WEtv, sent out the teaser for “Get Ya Life!” It included a July 30th premiere date.

Watch the teaser below.

Also Read: Amanda Seales to Exit 'The Real': 'I Cannot Speak to My People the Way They Need to Be Spoken To'

Braxton, the sister of singer Toni Braxton, was one of the original co-hosts of “The Real” when it launched in 2013. She left the program in 2016.

Tamar Braxton has also been a contestant on “Celebrity Big Brother” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Like her sister, Tamar is also a singer.

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

