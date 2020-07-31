WE TV Cuts Ties With Tamar Braxton After She Says They ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Overworked’ and ‘Underpaid’ Her

Braxton’s “Get Ya Life!” will still debut Sept. 10 on cable channel

| July 31, 2020 @ 12:11 PM Last Updated: July 31, 2020 @ 12:40 PM
tamar braxton

Getty Images

Tamar Braxton and WE tv have cut ties following her emotional Instagram post in which she said she experienced years of “exploitation” while working in reality television, saying she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid.”

In a statement to TheWrap, a WE tv spokesperson confirmed the separation: “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

The decision comes days after WE tv announced that Braxton’s upcoming series “Get Ya Life!” would be postponed to a Sept. 10 premiere date. The spokesperson said that despite the separation, the series will still debut as planned.

Also Read: Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About 'Attempt to End My Pain and My Life'

In Thursday’s Instagram post, Braxton opened up about what the last decade of working in reality television was like for her and her attempt to end her life.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored,” she wrote. “However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”

Read more of Braxton’s open letter here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. 

16 Scene-Stealing Animals in Movies, From 'The Wizard of Oz' to 'Captain Marvel' (Photos)

  • Scene-Stealing Animals
  • wizard of oz toto dorothy Judy Garland MGM
  • Asta After the Thin Man MGM
  • Raiders of the Lost Ark Monkey Paramount Pictures
  • city slickers norman billy crystal Columbia Pictures
  • groundhog day bill murray Punxsatawny Phil Columbia Pictures
  • Meet the Parents Robert De Niro cat Mr. Jinx Universal
  • Ron Burgundy Ted Cruz Zodiac Killer DreamWorks Pictures
  • the hangover tiger zach galifianakis Warner Bros.
  • War Horse DreamWorks
  • jean dujardin uggie the artist Warner Bros.
  • inside llewyn davis oscar isaac cat CBS Films
  • John Wick Beagle Summit Entertainment
  • evil goat the witch A24
  • i tonya allison janney Neon
  • Dog Widows Game Night Fox/Warner Bros.
  • Goose the Cat Captain Marvel Marvel
1 of 17

Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore

There are a lot of fun animal movies. But the animals that most jump out at us are the ones that come from movies that are NOT about animals. They’re the ones that genuinely steal the spotlight for a moment from their human counterparts and deserve just as much acclaim. Here are 16 that stole the show. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS