Tamar Braxton and WE tv have cut ties following her emotional Instagram post in which she said she experienced years of “exploitation” while working in reality television, saying she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked and underpaid.”

In a statement to TheWrap, a WE tv spokesperson confirmed the separation: “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

The decision comes days after WE tv announced that Braxton’s upcoming series “Get Ya Life!” would be postponed to a Sept. 10 premiere date. The spokesperson said that despite the separation, the series will still debut as planned.

In Thursday’s Instagram post, Braxton opened up about what the last decade of working in reality television was like for her and her attempt to end her life.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored,” she wrote. “However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.