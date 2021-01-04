Following the news that “A View to a Kill” and “That ’70s Show” star Tanya Roberts is still very much alive despite her publicist saying she died on Sunday, many stars and social media users reacted with disbelief — and gratitude.

“Very happy to hear that Tanya Roberts is still alive. But what other crazy surprises does 2021 have in store for us?” William Shatner wrote on Twitter.

“Happily, Tanya Roberts is like democracy,” screenwriter Billy Ray wrote. “We only THOUGHT it was dead.”

“The Bachelor” producer Mike Fleiss took the opportunity to plug his own show, which begins a new season on Monday night. “If you think Tanya Roberts being alive is shocking, wait til you see tonight’s season premiere of #TheBachelor,” he tweeted.

“That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace initially mourned Roberts’ death in a heartfelt Twitter post. But when the news broke that she was still alive, his co-star Ashton Kutcher was the bearer of good news: “yo bro she’s not dead.” Grace then responded with a gif of Kutcher from “That 70s Show” punching the air.

yo bro she's not dead — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 5, 2021

On Sunday, Roberts’ rep first told TMZ that the actress — best known for her work in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill” and the sitcom “That ’70s Show” — was walking her dog on Christmas Eve and collapsed shortly after she returned home. She was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

However, on Monday, her manager Tarri Markel said Roberts hadn’t died after all. Roberts’ husband, Lance, had initially believed Roberts had died at L.A.’s Cedars Sinai hospital but was contacted by the hospital on Monday morning to inform him that she was still alive. Her exact condition is not known at this time.

Roberts is 65 years old. She is best known for starring in “A View to Kill” as Bond girl Stacey Sutton and later for her work on the Fox sitcom “That 70s Show,” where she had a recurring role as Midge Pinciotti. She also appeared in cult action-adventure hits such as “Beastmaster” and “Sheena” in the early 1980s.

See some tweets below.

Very happy to hear that Tanya Roberts is still alive 🙌🏻 but what other crazy surprises does 2021 have in store for us? 🙄 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 5, 2021

Happily, Tanya Roberts is like democracy.

We only THOUGHT it was dead. https://t.co/mcl5XMwvja — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) January 5, 2021

oi 2021 is moving differently https://t.co/my8HTzuHx1 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 4, 2021

If you think Tanya Roberts being alive is shocking, wait til you see tonight’s season premiere of #TheBachelor !!! Starts in 10 minutes… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) January 5, 2021

Look… I’m glad Tanya Roberts did not pass away. And I hope she makes a full recovery. …that being said, I couldn’t help but think of this when I read of today’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/W8Qvl19pW5 — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) January 5, 2021

Oh great, Tanya Roberts was dead now she's alive. Now SCROTUS is going to think he can still win the election. (So happy you're still with us, gorgeous Tanya. Remember 75th St.?) — Elayne Nasty Woman Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) January 5, 2021

OMG Tanya Roberts is still alive and now I’m the one who’s dead. Along with her rep I would imagine. https://t.co/0yANSjsgRV — Brian Balthazar (@BrianBalthazar) January 5, 2021

Tanya Roberts and Larry King made it through this Monday, and so can you — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) January 5, 2021

Tanya Roberts just left this in my front yard, WTF pic.twitter.com/ywD4NiERmM — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 5, 2021

Tanya Roberts has risen. — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) January 5, 2021

Gonna have my reps pull a Tanya Roberts so I can see what you fuckers really think about me. — Feodor Chin 🇺🇸❄️ (@FeoChin) January 5, 2021