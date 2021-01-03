Tanya Roberts, ‘A View to a Kill’ and ‘That ’70s Show’ Star, Dies at 65

Tanya Roberts, best known as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later for her work on “That ’70s Show,” has died. She was 65.

Although the cause of her death has not been released yet, her manager told TMZ that she was walking her dog on Christmas Eve and, when she returned home, she collapsed. She was taken to the hospital, put on a ventilator but never recovered and passed away Sunday.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in the Bronx, Roberts’ career began when she was a teenager, studying at the Actors Studio and, eventually, modeling in commercials for everything from Ultra Brite toothpaste to Clairol hair products. After moving to Hollywood with her husband in 1977, she appeared in the cult movie “Tourist Trap” and secured roles in several TV pilots that weren’t picked up.

Her big break came in 1980 when she was cast in the fifth and final season of ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels,” replacing Shelley Hack.

She went on to star in the adventure fantasy film “The Beastmaster,” where she had a topless scene that led to a pictorial in Playboy to help promote the film. She later starred in the film “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle,” which was panned by critics and audiences alike but became a cult favorite. She then took on the role of Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in “A View to a Kill,” which earned her a second Razzie Award.

Other projects that followed in the ’80s and ’90s included the exotic thrillers “Night Eyes” and “Inner Sanctum,” the action film set in the wrestling world “Body Slam” and the video game “The Pandora Detective.”

Roberts might best be remembered by many as “the lovable but dim-witted mother of the red-haired tomboy Donna Pinciotti,” who was ogled by the teen boys on the show.

Roberts is survived by her husband Lance and sister Barbara Chase.