tanya roberts

How Tanya Roberts’ Premature Death Fiasco ‘Puts a Black Mark on All Publicists’

by | January 6, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“This was a royal communications screw-up,” PR veteran Mark Macias tells TheWrap

Hollywood was shaken by the news of actress Tanya Roberts’ death on Sunday — but then, on Monday, it was reported that she was still very much alive. By Tuesday, though, her longtime partner, Lance O’Brien, confirmed that Roberts had passed away late Monday — ending a media whirlwind that has prompted many Hollywood talent reps and journalists to reexamine how news is reported and who can be trusted.

“This was a royal communications screw-up,” Mark Macias, head of the global Macias PR firm, told TheWrap. “This is just a horrible story, period.”

