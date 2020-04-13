Tarvaris Jackson, Former NFL Quarterback, Dies at 36 in Car Accident

Tarvaris Jackson, a former NFL quarterback who played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks, died Sunday night in a car accident in Alabama at age 36.

A spokesperson for Tennessee State University, where Jackson has worked as quarterback coach, confirmed Jackson’s death to TheWrap.

Drafted by the Vikings in 2006 out of Alabama State, Jackson spent five seasons with the team and started in 20 games. He then jumped to the Seahawks in 2011, starting in 14 games and throwing for 3,091 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After playing for a year with the Buffalo Bills, he returned to Seattle from 2013-15 as a backup quarterback to Russell Wilson and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2014.

He moved into coaching in 2018, first for his alma mater, Alabama State, and then joined TSU last year.

For the record: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled Tarvaris Jackson’s name.