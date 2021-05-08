Tawny Kitaen, Whitesnake Video Vixen and ‘Bachelor Party’ Star, Dies at 59

Tawny Kitaen, the model-actress who broke out in 1980s music videos for the band Whitesnake and later appeared in movies like 1984’s “Bachelor Party” and 1986’s “Witchboard,” died Friday at her home in Newport Beach, California. She was 59.

The Orange County coroner’s office confirmed the death of the actress, listed as Tawny Finley, but did not provide a cause of death.

The San Diego native got her start as the model on the cover of albums for the metal band RATT as well as in the video for its “Back for More” song. She gained even more fame as a video vixen for a series of videos for Whitesnake, including the hits “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night” and “Is This Love.” (She was also married to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991.)

Kitaen capitalized on her MTV fame with acting roles, notably appearing as Tom Hanks’ bride-to-be in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party” and as a woman possessed by a Ouija-board spirit in the 1986 cult hit “Witchboard.”