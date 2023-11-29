Taylor Armstrong’s visit to the OC is a one-and-done situation. Just over a year after joining “Real Housewives of Orange County” as a friend of the leading cast members for Season 17, Armstrong announced Wednesday that she’s leaving.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18,” Armstrong wrote on Instagram.

But in case you’re worried you might forget she was there, Armstrong added, “P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb.”

Armstrong was of course a founding cast member of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and prior to her sojourn behind the Orange Curtain was seen on Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” which featured cast members from Atlanta, New York, Orange County and Beverly Hills.

Armstrong was the first housewife to cross from one franchise to another.

Bravo does not comment on casting decisions.