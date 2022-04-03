Taylor Hawkins Honored in ‘My Hero’ Video Tribute at the Grammys (Video)

Taylor Hawkins, who was set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday with the rest of the Foo Fighters, received a special video tribute ahead of the in memoriam segment honoring other stars lost in the past year.

Hawkins died unexpectedly on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

In the video, which was largely set to Foo Fighters hit “My Hero,” frontman David Grohl is heard saying, “He’s the best drummer in the world. We love him so much.”

The clip featured photos and video footage of of Hawkins over the years, happy, smiling and drumming his heart out. It closed with the sound of an arena full of fans singing, “There goes my hero…”

During her performance, Billie Eilish paid her own silent tribute to the drummer: She wore a shirt with Taylor Hawkins’ face on the front and “Hawkins” on the back.

The Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming tour following Hawkins’ death.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together,” the band said in a statement.”