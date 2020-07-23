Taylor Schilling, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart and Paul Dano will lead the voice cast of “Pantheon,” AMC’s first-ever primetime animated drama series, a spokesperson for the cable channel told TheWrap Thursday.

Based on the short stories of Ken Liu, the hour-long show hails from “Turn” and “Nikita” creator Craig Silverstein and takes place in a society in which human consciousness is uploaded into a cloud called Uploaded Intelligence.

“Pantheon” received a two-season order from AMC in March, with each installment set to consist of eight episodes.

Silverstein serves as writer and creator, with animation production company Titmouse attached and AMC Studios set to produce. Liu will serve as a consulting producer.

Here is the official description for Season 1, according to AMC:

“In its first season, ‘Pantheon’ focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an ‘Uploaded Intelligence’ or ‘UI,’ but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. “

“‘Pantheon’ is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement in March. “And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series. We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”

