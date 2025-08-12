Taylor Swift Reveals Title of Her 12th Album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift revealed Monday night that her upcoming 12th album will be called “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The announcement came via the singer’s official website, where fans can preorder the album, and on her Instagram account, where she also teased that she will be appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast on Wednesday to discuss it.

Fans who preorder “The Life of a Showgirl” can choose between the vinyl release, a cassette version for people who enjoy retro, rapidly declining sound quality, and a CD version that also includes a poster. The vinyl, cassette and CD releases will all have unique designs, just in case you want to go multi-format.

And per the website, there’s a limited supply. As such, only 4 copies will be sold to any one individual, presales are available only in the United States, and to enforce that, customers must have both a U.S. shipping and billing address to order.

There’s no release date yet — aside from news that your copy of the record “ships before 10/13/2025.” And just to make it murkier, Swift’s official website informs fans “this is not the release date, official release date to be announced.” It’s easy to deduce from this that the album comes out at some point before Oct. 13. Then again, maybe Swifties will get the record days or even months before the rest of us do.

On the other hand, we know Swift considers 13 her lucky number, so maybe it’ll Oct. 13th after all. Stay tuned!

And before you ask, as you can see in the image of the vinyl release at the top of the page, the album cover art is also being held back for a later announcement. That said, the orange background with a lock over it would honestly make a really good cover on its own.