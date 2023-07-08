As she continues to release new versions of her old albums, Taylor Swift is also releasing new versions of her old relationships (AKA being friends with an ex), as seen on Friday night when she brought Taylor Lautner out onstage during her show in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift brings Taylor Lautner on stage at the Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/BPSylQq1de — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2023

Lautner did a back handspring and backflip midway down the catwalk platform before hugging Swift. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lautner walking into the Arrowhead Stadium with his wife, also named Taylor. The gesture took on more meaning on the heels of Swift’s release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which contains at least one song about Lautner — “Back to December (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift’s reunion with her ex-boyfriend, which took place after she performed “When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version)” and “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)” as the surprise acoustic songs of the night, preceded her announcement of a music video for a vault track on the rerecorded album — “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version).”

The music video stars Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. King and Cash both starred in Swift’s “Mean” music video when they were nine years old and 13 years old, respectively. Swift also brought King onstage Friday night, after which she previewed a snippet of the music video in front of her Kansas City audience.

In the music video, a van pulls up to let King out in front of a top-secret location. Presley Cash plays computer mastermind, hacking into the high-security vault of sorts so that King can get in to save Swift, who is locked in a safe. Lautner surprisingly joins King in a hallway of past outfits Swift has worn in her different eras. They look around at the exhibit before expertly fending off a group of security guards.

The duo ultimately saves Swift, who has the lyrics to “Long Live” written down her arm in sharpie, from the vault, and she in turn takes a portrait of the new cover of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” with her.

Swifties have a few things to say after watching the music video, mainly that an easter egg within it teases that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will be the next re-recorded album to release. Others are demanding that Harry Styles, another one of Swift’s exes, collaborate with her on the rerecorded “Style (Taylor’s Version)” and star in the music video.

Watch the “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” music video below: