ABC Sets ‘Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert’ Special With ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Footage

ABC has set a “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert,” new Taylor Swift concert special comprised of previously taped footage, to air later this month after the season finale of “American Idol.”

Per the network, “Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album ‘Lover’ to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert. The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” added Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

“Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” will air Sunday, May 17 at 10/9c on ABC, immediately following the season finale of “American Idol.” The special will be made available the following day on demand, on Hulu and Disney+.

Watch the promo for Swift’s new concert special above.