Taylor Swift Condemns Monuments of ‘Racist Historical Figures’ in Tennessee: ‘Villains Don’t Deserve Statues’

Swift singled out Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest, calling them “despicable figures” in the state’s history who “should be treated as such”

| June 12, 2020 @ 2:16 PM
Taylor Swift at 77th Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has condemned the monuments to Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee, urging the state not to replace Carmack’s statue — which was taken down on May 30 by protesters — and to consider the “implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments.”

In a Friday thread on Twitter, the singer said it made her feel “sick” that there were still monuments in her home state that “celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things.” She went on to explain that Carmack was a “white supremacist newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials and incited the arson of the office of Ida B. Wells (who actually deserves a hero’s statue for her pioneering work in journalism and civil rights)” while Forrest was a Confederate soldier who was a “brutal slave trader and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.”

“Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such,” she wrote. “We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Slams Trump for 'Threatening Violence' Against Minneapolis Protesters: 'We Will Vote You Out'

Swift also urged the state not to replace Carmack’s statue and asked the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to “consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments.”

“Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure but it might bring us one small step closer to making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe — not just the white ones,” she wrote.

Read her full thread below:

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE