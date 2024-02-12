Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie can agree on something: they’re both sick of all these Taylor Swift conspiracy theories. Christie told Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” that the idea the NFL rigged the Super Bowl to get President Biden reelected is “Ridiculous. Ridiculous.”

NEW: Chris Christie (@GovChristie) attacks@realDonaldTrump over Taylor Swift. I thought after dropping out, he would end the attacks. WATCHpic.twitter.com/G6EeZCZF2C — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 11, 2024

“Look, Taylor Swift is one of the great American success stories. We should be celebrating her, not having all these crazy conspiracy theories. But this is the kind of thing that Donald Trump brings about,” Christie added.

Meanwhile, Rubio told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is actively rooting for the San Francisco 49ers. “I want the 49ers to win so we know — we can get rid of these conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift,” he said.

I want the 49ers to win so we can end the Taylor Swift conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/gMHR9hTYhW — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) February 11, 2024

“Never in my life have I been motivated by anything other than football. But this time, I just — I think, if the 49ers win, it’s perfect. It gets rid of all those conspiracy theories. But I think the Chiefs are probably going to win,” Rubio concluded.

Conservative online circles have virtually hummed with a web of theories that pertain to Swift, the NFL, and Joe Biden. The theories were somewhat reasonable at first: one posited that the Kelce-Swift union was a mutually beneficial faux relationship that would fall apart once they were not longer marketable.

That one has gone out the window as it’s clear that Swift and Kelce have a real relationship. From there, far-right ideas surrounding the pair went down darker paths. A dominant theory is that the NFL has rigged the Super Bowl in favor of Swift’s boyfriend outright—and that the Biden administration and the Pentagon are in on the charade.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has taken steps to put out the flames surrounding the league. On Tuesday he said, “I don’t think I’m that good a scripter, or anybody on our staff. Listen, there’s no way that I could have scripted that one, let’s just put it that way.”

Of Swift, Goodell added, “She’s the best of the best, and so having her come to NFL games, have her a part of that, is nothing but a positive.”

Speaking of the NFL, if anyone is enjoying the attention Swift and Kelce have received, it’s the league’s social media team. The Twitter account shared a video of Kelce arriving to the game dressed in sequins and captioned it (in reference to Swift’s song “Bejeweled”), “@tkelce making the whole place shimmer.”