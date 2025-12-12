The Complete ‘Taylor Swift: The End of an Era’ Release Schedule

After performing for 10 million fans, Taylor Swift will close “The Eras Tour” chapter for good with the release of her docuseries “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.”

The six-part docuseries, directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, gives fans an intimate glimpse into Swift’s mammoth 149-show tour, spanning 51 cities worldwide.

The pop superstar shared how she crafted the tour, the method behind her madness and the payoff of a good surprise. Swift also opened up about the not-so-glamorous realities of tour, including the emotional toll it took to get back onstage post-terrorist threats and violent attacks to her young fanbase.

“Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” features cameos from friends and family, including now-fiancé Travis Kelce, collaborator Ed Sheeran, choreographer Mandy Moore and her mom Andrea Swift.

For more details for how to watch Swift’s docuseries, keep reading.

Where can I watch it? Is it streaming?

The Taylor Swift docuseries will be available to stream on Disney+. ABC will also broadcast the first episode on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

When does the docuseries come out?

The first two episodes of “The End of an Era” will be available to stream on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT Friday. Future episodes will be released in batches on Fridays.

Episode 1 & 2: Dec. 12

Episode 3 & 4: Dec. 19

Episode 5 & 6: Dec. 26

What is the docuseries about?

“The End of an Era” docuseries follows the pop superstar as she performs the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Swift shows a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the tour, successfully surprising her fans and the collaboration between her production and on-stage teams.

Whether it’s a quick phone call with her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce or a breakdown with her mom backstage, Swift gives an intimate picture of the life of a showgirl.

What celebrities will make cameos in the docuseries?

The documentary features cameos from her choreographers, dancers and bandmates, as well as production crew and staff. Collaborators, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, all make appearances in the docuseries. Family and friends, like her parents and Travis Kelce, also pop into the docuseries.

Where can I watch “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show”?

Swift also released “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” a concert film that documented her last Eras Tour performance in Vancouver in December 2024. The final show featuring the “Tortured Poets Department” section of the show is also available to stream on Disney+.

