Taylor Swift Slams Trump for ‘Threatening Violence’ Against Minneapolis Protesters: ‘We Will Vote You Out’

Swift has previously been criticized for staying silent on political issues

| May 29, 2020 @ 10:32 AM
Taylor Swift - AMAs

Getty

Taylor Swift, who has only recently begun to speak out on political issues, posted a scathing response Friday to President Donald Trump’s tweet about the Minneapolis protests in which he vowed to send the military to Minnesota.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” the musician tweeted, tagging the president.

Taylor Swift was criticized for being apolitical during the 2016 election and shied from public view for a period afterward, reemerging to throw her support behind Tennesseean Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms.

Also Read: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Calls On-Air Arrest of CNN Journalist 'Inexcusable'

Her decision to speak out politically was chronicled in her Netflix documentary from earlier this year, “Miss Americana.” In the film, she fought with her father, who warned that speaking against Republicans could alienate fans.

Her publicist, too, warned her that speaking up could cause Trump himself to come after her.

“F–k that,” she replied at the time. “I don’t care.”

Also Read: Trump's 'Convoluted' Executive Order Targeting Twitter and Facebook Lacks 'Real Teeth,' Legal Experts Say

Citing its “rules about glorifying violence,” on Friday morning Twitter placed a content warning on the angry tweet by Trump that appeared to threaten the use of violence against demonstrators in Minneapolis.

Trump’s tweet was part of his criticism of local leadership, which began overnight as unrest in Minneapolis continued for a third day after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer. The officer and three colleagues were fired, but none have been charged with a crime, leading to violent protests in Minneapolis.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus
  • hangmen dan stevens
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • tom kitt
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change
  • mary louise parker billions
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • tony awards
1 of 12

Disney’s “Frozen” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE