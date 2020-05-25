Taylor Swift, in what many fans think is a not-so-subtle dig at ex-manager Scooter Braun, praised a cover of her hit “Look What You Made Me Do” by a band with zero credits that played over the opening credits of Sunday night’s episode of “Killing Eve.” Why the big hype and who is this mysterious band?

The pop superstar, in a tweet sent Sunday night, said she was “VERY STOKED” (in all caps) about the cover by Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club, while sharing a brief snippet of the song in the process. The catch? Jack Leopard & the Dolphin Club appear to be a “fake” band, with no other songs credited to the group on Spotify or Apple Music.

Swift’s fans have a legit reason to believe she is behind the cover, however. One big hint is that her brother Austin Swift used to be called “The Dolphin Club” on social media. On top of that, the song is produced by Nils Sjoberg, a pseudonym Swift used back in 2016 when she sang on Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For.” And The Independent on Monday said Swift had “begged” “Killing Eve” executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to have her little brother featured on the show’s soundtrack.

Many of Swift’s fans think the not-so-subtle move was done to get back at Braun. The two were caught in a messy feud last year when Big Machine Records acquired her back catalog. Swift accused Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta of “exercising tyrannical control” over her work in the aftermath. Braun, meanwhile, said his family received death threats following Swift’s criticism last year.

The thinking of some fans is that if Swift released the song under a fake name and had her brother perform it instead, Braun won’t receive any payment for it.

Other fans and fan accounts quickly took to Twitter to praise Swift for what they believed was a sneaky move, with one fan happily saying “no coin” will go to Borchetta or Braun because of her decision.

Most fans seem to agree it’s Austin Swift covering the song, along with the help of producer Jack Antonoff; the two were spotted in a studio late last year alongside Swift, some fans pointed out.

Reps for Scooter Braun didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.