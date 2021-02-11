Taylor Swift to Drop Re-Recorded ‘Love Story’ at Midnight

Taylor Swift will be dropping her re-recorded version of “Love Story” at midnight, the sing said Thursday, while revealing on “Good Morning America” that she has completed re-recording her entire “Fearless” alum and will be releasing it “soon.”

Swift says the re-recorded version of “Fearless,” which is titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” album has 26 songs on it because she is adding in six songs “from the vault songs” that almost made the original 2008 album.

You can see the cover image for “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” via the image above.

