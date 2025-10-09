Taylor Swift and Seth Meyers Brainstorm Wedding Invite Ideas: From an E-Vite to a ‘Mission: Impossible’ Situation | Video

Taylor Swift may be knee deep in promoting her newest album right now, but she does still have a wedding to plan. So, on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers offered her some ideas — at least for the invitations.

Stopping by for a “TAY/kover” of “Late Night,” in support of “The Life of a Showgirl,” Seth admitted that he’s worried about two things when it comes to Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce. The first was the invitations, because of the expectation that people will have of extravagancy.

“I feel like, I just give you permission to send an e-vite,” Meyers joked. “Just use one of the many online things available.”

“I’m glad you’re bringing this up, because it’s the first time I’ve thought about it,” Swift replied.

From there, a full brainstorming session began. Meyers next offered up the idea of sending the invitations in frames — the “Late Night” host said Swift could openly say it was his idea “so nobody says you were being cocky or arrogant or anything” — because people will likely do that anyway, to keep the invite as a memento.

“We could get some production value, or get really tricksy with it, where, like, they read it, and as soon as it senses fingerprints it, three minutes later, dissolves into dust,” Swift lobbed back.

Meyers then suggested Swift embrace her love of numerology and easter eggs as an option.

“It could be no words, just a series of numbers. And people are like, ‘Uh oh, we got to figure this out,’” he suggested with a laugh. “A decoder ring!”

“That’s what we do,” she agreed. “If you can figure out what any of this is, like, you’re having to do trigonometry to figure out what date it is.”

You can watch Swift and Meyers’ full brainstorming session in the video above.