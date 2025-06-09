Taylor Swift Files Restraining Order Against Former Inmate Who Came to LA Home 5 Times Saying They Shared a Child

Taylor Swift filed a restraining order Monday against a 45-year-old Colorado resident whom she says has stalked her for at least the last year, appearing at her Los Angeles home five separate times saying they share a child, among other false claims of a personal, romantic relationship.

“I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and have never met or communicated with him,” Swift said in a formal declaration filed with the temporary restraining order request in L.A. “There is absolutely no legitimate reason for him to be attempting to contact me or my staff, to approach my home, or to make representations that he lives there.”

Brian Jason Wagner, according to the singer-songwriter’s security team, is a formerly incarcerated man. He approached her L.A. property three times in July 2024, in one instance brandishing a glass bottle that “could have been used as a weapon,” and in each instance saying he had a romantic relationship with Swift and had to see her — “all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” Swift claims.

The restraining order, obtained and reviewed by TheWrap, also reveals that Wagner lied to the Department of Motor Vehicles about his place of residence and changed the home address on his driver’s license to Swift’s L.A. home.

“I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner. Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family,” Swift stated. “The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

Swift said that upon Wagner’s repeated visits, her security team informed her that while in prison, he would write lengthy fan mail “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.”

The restraining order mandates that Wagner stay at least 100 yards from Swift, her home, her place of work and her vehicle. It will be instated as an active temporary order until a hearing set at the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County on June 30.