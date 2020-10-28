‘Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Sobs and Tayshia Adams Makes a Splashy Entrance in Promo for Next Week’s Bombshell Episode (Video)

ABC dropped a new promo for “The Bachelorette” after Tuesday’s episode, promising “Bachelor” Nation will finally get answers about the rumored exit of Clare Crawley and entrance of Tayshia Adams, which would mark the first time in franchise history that a leading lady was replaced in the middle of a season.

In the clip, which you can view above, host Chris Harrison says to a crying Crawley, “The path we’re on right now, it doesn’t end well, for anybody.” She responds that she’s “waited so long for this” and he says, “OK, you’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette.'”

The video then cuts to the men freaking out about Clare is “gone” and they don’t know what’s going on and begin taking it out on each other.

“I’ll apologize if I wasted your time. I’ll apologize if I hurt you,” Clare says to her men, as they question why they are there.

Over the summer, before Crawley’s season even premiered, reports emerged saying Adams, a fan-favorite contestant from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” was brought in to replace Crawley after she allegedly bailed with her beau Dale Moss. ABC has not responded to multiple requests for clarification regarding the rumors, but it looks like we’ll finally get the whole story in detail next week.

