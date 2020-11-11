TAYSHIA ADAMS

ABC

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere

by | November 11, 2020 @ 8:28 AM

ABC dating series was Tuesday’s highest-rated show and led the network to an easy primetime win

Tayshia Adams formally took over as the new star of “The Bachelorette” Season 16 Tuesday, and brought a boost in ratings with her.

Last night, “The Bachelorette” scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.1 million total viewers. That’s up from the 1.3 rating and 4.8 million viewers Clare Crawley got when she kicked off the season Oct. 13. And while Clare’s start had some stiff competition in an NFL makeup game on CBS, Tayshia’s debut was up against NBC’s “The Voice” and “This Is Us,” and managed to top both shows in the key demo.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

