Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere

ABC dating series was Tuesday’s highest-rated show and led the network to an easy primetime win

Last night, “The Bachelorette” scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.1 million total viewers. That’s up from the 1.3 rating and 4.8 million viewers Clare Crawley got when she kicked off the season Oct. 13. And while Clare’s start had some stiff competition in an NFL makeup game on CBS, Tayshia’s debut was up against NBC’s “The Voice” and “This Is Us,” and managed to top both shows in the key demo.

Tayshia Adams formally took over as the new star of “The Bachelorette” Season 16 Tuesday, and brought a boost in ratings with her.

Crawley made her premature exit from “The Bachelorette” in a special episode last Thursday, in which she became engaged to suitor Dale. At the end of the installment, Adams entered to take over the ABC dating series for the remainder of this season, but we didn’t really get to see her in action until night’s episode.

Also Read: Winter TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9 and first in viewers with 6 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 4 million.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

More to come…