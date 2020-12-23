“The Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams picks you, Zac Clark.

On Tuesday’s Season 16 finale for the ABC dating competition, Clark proposed and Adams said “yes.” More specifically, she said “yes a thousand times.”

She also spoke about being “ready to hail a taxi,” a reference to her moving to Zac’s native New York City. We’ve got some bad news for Adams: 1) No one takes cabs anymore, it’s all Ubers and Lyfts and you hail those through an app. It’s all much easier actually. And 2) You definitely don’t want to get in anyone’s ride-share these days — especially in New York City, which was ravaged by COVID-19 this spring.

Anyway, there was a whole bunch of hugging and kissing and crying. Tayshia technically got the Neil Lane engagement ring before Zac even got the final rose. They still had to go through those motions — it’s like the show’s whole *thing*, after all.

Watch the video above.

Happy holidays, you two.

Speaking of that final rose, which was trimmed short for Clark’s suit-jacket lapel, there was no installment of the franchise’s usual ABC after-show “After the Final Rose” this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But boy would there have been a whole bunch to talk about if there was.

Adams wasn’t even this season’s original Bachelorette. She joined the program after a pretty quick exit by Clare Crawley.

Crawley became engaged to Dale Moss early on in her COVID-delayed turn, leading host Chris Harrison to declare “You’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette.'”

Over the summer, before “The Bachelorette” Season 16 even premiered, reports emerged saying Adams, a fan-favorite contestant from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” was brought in to replace Crawley after she (at the time) allegedly bailed with her beau Moss.

It was pretty much the worst-kept secret on TV, try as Crawley, Harrison and producers might.