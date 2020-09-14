We may not have a 36th-annual TCA (Television Critics Association) Awards ceremony, but we do have 36th-annual TCA Awards winners!

“Watchman” dominated, winning in each category it received a nomination. It is no coincidence that HBO was the most-awarded network, with six wins. Of those, four came from “Watchmen” one went to “Succession” and the other ended up with “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

See the winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Regina King (“Watchmen,” HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “The Last Dance” (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: “Cheer” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “Molly of Denali” (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: “Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: “Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: “Watchmen” (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: “Star Trek” (CBS)

“Entertainment and culture are intertwined and in this challenging year, never has that intersection been more crucial as both a mirror to examine tough reflections and a rabbit hole to escape the noise and scares outside our homes. The 2019-2020 television season was both a challenge and a balm,” Sarah Rodman, TCA president and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, said in a statement accompanying the winners. “This year offered up many high-quality options appealing to a wide swath of audiences with eclectic subjects ranging from sports and superheroes, to side-splitting sitcoms, darkly fascinating dramas, insightful documentaries, kid-friendly series, and more. We are excited to see what the future of television has in store, and we look forward to celebrating in-person next year as we come together to honor this medium that means so much to all of us.”