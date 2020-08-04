Dwayne Johnson’s “Titan Games” can only do so much
Univision crept up on NBC last night, when the Spanish-language network’s “Te Doy La Vida” series finale forced a ratings tie between the two broadcasters.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Titan Games” on NBC was still Monday’s highest-rated individual program, however.
NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision was fifth with 1.5 million total viewers.
Fox, ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2 million, ABC was fourth with 1.7 million and Telemundo was sixth with 979,000.
Fox aired all reruns last night. ABC aired an episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” throughout the entirety of primetime.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 917,000. Following repeats, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 received a 0.2/1 and 900,000 viewers.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox
