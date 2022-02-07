We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

9 Team USA Olympians Returning to the Beijing Winter Games (Photos)

Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim and Shaun White are back to defend their gold medals

| February 7, 2022 @ 7:30 AM
mikaela shiffrin chloe kim shaun white

Getty Images

nathan-chen
Getty Images

With the lighting of the torch at Friday night’s Opening Ceremony, the 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing. Between COVID, China’s political controversies and a quick turnaround from the Summer Olympics, Beijing 2022 is certainly set to be an unusual Games. However, there are also many records to be broken and stars, both reigning and rising, to keep an eye on.

 

Team USA’s roster boasts a whopping 224 athletes, ranging from 16 to 40 years old. These will be the fifth Olympics for veteran athletes John Shuster, Katie Uhlaender, Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis. And for the first time since 1968, each American gold medalist from 2018’s Games are coming back.

 

Whether you’re tuning in to see if snowboarding champs Chloe Kim and Red Gerard will repeat their 2018 victories, or to watch Shaun White compete in his very last Olympics, here are nine returning athletes to watch at the 2022 Olympic Games.

Chloe Kim
Getty Images

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

 

At age 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of half-pipe snowboarding, turning her into an instant star. After her victory in Pyeongchang, Kim took a two-year break to attend college at Princeton University, which didn’t appear to set her back at all: she’s remained undefeated since her return last January. If Beijing goes her way, she could become the first repeat gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding.

 

Snowboarding at the Beijing Olympics began Feb. 5.

shaun-white
Getty Images

Shaun White (snowboarding)


Team USA’s most famous Olympian is back for his fifth Games, which he recently announced will be his last. Since first competing in 2006, White has scooped up three gold medals and invented the double cork, also known as the Double McTwist 1260. Beijing 2022 marks the first time that the 35-year-old will ride a board that he created, via his snowboarding gear company Whitespace.

Lindsey Jacobellis
Getty Images

Lindsey Jacobellis (snowboarding)

 

Five-timer Lindsey Jacobellis is another snowboarder to watch at these Games. The 36-year-old’s participation makes her the second U.S. female half-pipe snowboarder to compete in five Olympics. At her debut Games in 2006, Jacobellis earned the silver medal in women’s snowboard cross, and finished in fourth place at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing)

 

Heading into her third Olympic Games, Mikaela Shiffrin is aiming for back-to-back gold after winning gold in giant slalom and silver in alpine combined at the last Winter Games. Now 26, Shiffrin was 18 when she broke the record for youngest skier to win gold at the 2014 Sochi Games. ESPN considers her “arguably the GOAT of her sport,” so it’s no surprise that she’s favored to win at least two of the five disciplines she aims to compete in.

 

Alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics begins Feb. 6.

red gerard
Getty Images

Red Gerard (snowboarding)

 

Pyeongchang 2018 was a star-making turn for Red Gerard, the Slopestylist who became a gold medalist at 17 years old. His nail-biting win in the third and final run, along with his easygoing personality, also made him a fan favorite. The defending champ will also compete in the freestyle Big Air event at this year’s games.

david wise
Getty Images

David Wise (freeskiing)

 

Freestyle skier David Wise made history when he became the first champion in men’s ski halfpipe in 2014, the first year the event featured at the Olympics. He picked up another gold medal at the 2018 Games, and could become the first skier to win three consecutive golds in the same event if the 2022 Games are in his favor.

Nathan Chen
Getty Images

Nathan Chen (figure skating)

 

 

Where figure skating is concerned, all eyes are on Nathan Chen, the 22-year-old who made his Olympic debut at 2018’s Pyeongchang Games. Known as the “Quad King” for becoming the first athlete to execute five quadruple jumps in one program (he’s bested his own record twice, with seven jumps), Olympic medalist is the only title he doesn’t hold. His rivalry with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu – both are regarded as the greatest male figure skaters in history – will present an exciting showdown at this year’s Games.

 

Figure skating at the Beijing Olympics began Feb. 3.

Elana Meyers Taylor
Getty Images

Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled)

 

Elana Meyers Taylor is three for three with medals and Olympic appearances, and at her fourth Games she’s looking to add to her collection of hardware. After a two-year break, during which she gave birth to her son, Meyers Taylor got back into it in 2021 and went into the 2022 Games ranked first in the world in monobob and two-man. On Feb. 2, ESPN reported that she had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Beijing and had to pass off flag-bearing duties for the opening ceremony. However, she’s expected to be able to compete by the time bobsledding begins.

 

Bobsledding at the Beijing Olympics begins Feb. 13.

Chris Mazdzer
Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer (luge)

 

Chris Mazdzer is heading into his fourth Olympics after winning the silver medal in Men’s Single Luge at the 2018 Games, becoming the first American medalist in the sport. That year, he parlayed his athletic skills into a different sport: ballroom dancing on “Dancing With The Stars,” where he scored fourth place. In the lead-up to the 2022 Games, Mazdzer had to overcome a lot – he broke his foot in September, and his sliding partner Jayson Terdiman’s career ended after they crashed in the final qualifying round. 

 

Luge at the Beijing Olympics began Feb. 5.

LIKE US