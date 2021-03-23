Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: What to Expect From Big Tech’s Congressional Hearing on Misinformation

by | March 23, 2021 @ 3:06 PM

Will the hearing lead to any meaningful changes for Big Tech and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?

A who’s who of Silicon Valley tech executives are set to testify (virtually) before Congress once again on Thursday, giving TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Big Technology‘s Alex Kantrowitz plenty to discuss on the latest episode of Tech Talk.

Thursday’s hearing will focus on “misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms” — a lightening-rod topic over the last few years — and what the biggest tech companies are doing about it. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in what seems like a recurring quarterly reminder the seasons have changed, will all be testifying. (All three executives have made multiple appearances before Congress in the last year, with Zuckerberg and Dorsey most recently addressing election misinformation concerns back in November.)

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

