Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Trump Changed the Tech World Forever | PRO Video

“Coming into the 2016 election, there was still a sense that tech could act as a bit of a neutral platform…We’ve seen that illusion get shattered a bit,” Alex Kantrowitz says

How has the tech world changed with President Trump in the White House?

With the 2020 election as a backdrop, it’s worth diving into how tech companies both big and small operate differently than they did four years ago. For one, tech companies have shown more willingness to take hard political stances — a development that likely isn’t going to fade anytime soon. Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz joined TheWrap for another episode of Tech Talk this week to weigh in on this very topic. Fittingly, Kantrowitz will have a full story on how Trump has altered Silicon Valley hitting his newsletter Big Technology later this week.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the author of Always Day One, a new book about the tech giants’ work culture. He writes about Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft in his weekly newsletter, Big Technology.

