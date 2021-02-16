Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Should Clubhouse’s Meteoric Rise Scare Twitter and Spotify?

by and | February 16, 2021 @ 4:06 PM

“I do think this is going to take share from podcasts, at least in the short term,” Kantrowitz says

Clubhouse is the hot new app on the block right now — and that’s a fact major tech companies like Facebook and Twitter shouldn’t be taking lightly, Big Technology writer Alex Kantrowitz said on this week’s episode of “Tech Talk.”

The app, founded less than a year ago by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, has made talking cool again, with an eclectic mix of celebrities from Elon Musk to Kevin Hart jumping on the app to discuss a wide range of topics in recent months. For those who haven’t tried it yet, Clubhouse isn’t complicated: Users can join a “room” where a particular conversation is going on. Once inside, users can listen to the discussion and, if approved by the room moderator, chime in and join the conversation themselves. It’s not uncommon to see rooms with a few dozen speakers and a thousands of users listening in.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the author of Always Day One, a new book about the tech giants’ work culture. He writes about Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft in his weekly newsletter, Big Technology.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

