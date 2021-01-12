Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Parler Crackdown Could Make ‘Life Miserable’ for Amazon, Google | PRO Video

by | January 12, 2021 @ 4:46 PM

Democrats and Republicans could soon unite to hit Big Tech on antitrust issues, Alex Kantrowitz says

Big Tech has made some big decisions of late. But those decisions could ultimately make the lives of Amazon and other tech firms “miserable” from an antitrust perspective, according to Alex Kantrowitz, author of the Big Technology newsletter.

Facebook last week “indefinitely” suspended President Trump and Twitter went a step further, banning him forever from its service, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by scores of the president’s supporters. Soon after, Google and Apple both pulled Parler, a social media app popular among conservatives and used by some of the rioters, from their app stores; while Amazon yanked Parler’s web hosting services, pushing the platform completely offline on Monday and Tuesday.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

parler logo

Parler Registers Domain With Epik Hosting Service
The Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Slips From Record-Low Season Premiere, Still Tops Monday
SPAC Kevin Mayer, Shaquille, Ciara, Peter Guber

Leaders of the SPAC: Why Hollywood Is Hot for Blank-Check Companies
Twitter logo

Twitter Bans Over 70,000 Accounts Associated With QAnon
Parler logo

Parler Sues Amazon for Yanking Web Support
Gari Askew/The CW

The CW’s Critics Choice Super Awards Earn Not-So-Super 0.0 Rating
Hollywood production insurance COVID

What Exactly Does a Hollywood COVID Compliance Officer Do?
assault on democracy constitution

The Crisis Our Democracy Faces Isn’t Just Trump – It’s Also Unfettered Social Media
parler logo

Parler Gets the Boot From Amazon, Google and Apple
Parler logo

Parler Rises to No. 1 in Apple’s App Store Following Trump’s Ban From Twitter, Sensor Tower Says
streaming

4 Predictions for Digital Advertising in 2021 | PRO Insight