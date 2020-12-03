Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Spotify’s ‘Smart’ Bet on Joe Rogan and Apple’s ‘Awful’ Strategy | PRO Video

by | December 3, 2020 @ 4:33 PM

Spotify is taking a run at Apple in a meaningful way, Big Technology’s Kantrowitz says

The podcast landscape changed dramatically this week with Joe Rogan taking his show exclusively to Spotify. The move, Alex Kantrowitz of the Big Technology newsletter said, represents both a brilliant strategic decision by Spotify and an indictment of Apple’s podcasting game plan. More importantly, it also signals a potential shift in the podcast economy overall, where exclusivity, rather than ubiquity, is king.

To be sure, Rogan’s move to Spotify has been planned for about six months, ever since Spotify dropped $100 million on his show. That deal came around the same time Spotify paid big bucks to acquire Bill Simmons’ The Ringer, as well as exclusive content from Kim Kardashian and Marvel. “The Joe Rogan Experience” will remain free on Spotify — at least for now — but listeners will have to have the app to listen to it.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Dune Timothee Chalamet

Did HBO Max Just Become the Best Bargain in Streaming?

Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars
dax holt adam glyn tristan thompson khloe kardashian larsa pippen

Inside 2 TMZ Veterans’ Plan to Disrupt the Celebrity News Model
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers
jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Leads Santa’s Sleigh, but Not Tuesday’s Ratings

Hollywood Agents Are Pushing to Sell Films to Streamers Amid Theater Shutdown
Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC’s ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Stays Steady in Viewers With May’s ‘Family Singalong 2’
Virtual panel at deadCenter Film Festival

How Film Festivals Have Thrived in a Year of Pandemic

‘The Mandalorian’ Becomes First Disney+ Series to Crack Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Programs
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

NBC Is Thankful for These Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Ratings