Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Behind Apple’s Push to ‘Kneecap’ Facebook

by | April 7, 2021 @ 6:00 PM

A new iPhone privacy feature threatens to dent Facebook’s $86 billion ad business — and take the Apple-Facebook rivalry to new heights

The long-simmering feud between Apple and Facebook is heating up once again.

If you missed it, Apple CEO Tim Cook told The New York Times on Monday his company is set to rollout a new feature that will ask users for their consent before apps are allowed to track their data across other apps. The new feature, dubbed App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, will hit iPhones within the next few weeks.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Nicole Maines Supergirl Dreamer

‘Supergirl’ Cast, Trans Celebrities and More Condemn Arkansas Anti-Trans Bill

‘Kung Fu': What Are the Seven Other Enchanted Weapons?
Masked Singer Nick Cannon Bulldog

‘Masked Singer’ Reveals New ‘Wildcard’ Contestant in Twist Elimination: And the Bulldog Is…

Emily VanCamp Breaks Down ‘Much More Cynical’ Sharon Carter on ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
GEORGE SEGAL

‘The Goldbergs’ Pays Tribute to Late Star George Segal (Video)
Regé-Jean Page Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page Weighs in on ‘Krypton’ Casting Snub: ‘Hurts No Less Now Than It Did Back Then’
Dr. Drew Daily Blast Live Show

Dr Drew Calls His Vaccine Passport Tweet a ‘Great Example of How Fake News Is Generated’ (Video)
Katie Hill

Katie Hill Loses Lawsuit Against Daily Mail Over Published Nude Photos
Voyagers

‘Voyagers’ Film Review: Effective Genre Movie Shoots ‘Lord of the Flies’ to Outer Space

YouTube Edged Out Other Tech Giants With Biggest Gains During Pandemic
Boo! 2 madea

Madea Prequel Series From Tyler Perry in the Works at Showtime