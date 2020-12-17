Tech Talk with Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Twitter and Facebook ‘Crack Down’ on Misinformation | PRO Video

by and | December 17, 2020 @ 3:16 PM

Instead of moderation, platforms “should focus on limiting virality,” Kantrowitz says

2020 has stood out for plenty of reasons. But perhaps the most notable development in tech this year has been the willingness of  Facebook and Twitter to increasingly moderate content, from purging fake news on COVID-19 to adding warning labels to President Trump’s posts. Have those measures gone too far?

That’s what TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz, publisher of the Big Technology newsletter, debated on this week’s episode of Tech Talk.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the author of Always Day One, a new book about the tech giants’ work culture. He writes about Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft in his weekly newsletter, Big Technology.

