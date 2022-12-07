Ted Cruz and Family Receive Across-the-Aisle Support as 14-Year-Old Daughter Is Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Wounds

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to self-harm and suicide.
Many politicians and pundits are reaching across the aisle to lend their support to Republican Senator of Texas Ted Cruz and family after his 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized with self-inflicted knife wounds Tuesday night.
Representatives for Cruz said that the situation was a “family matter” and their daughter is “OK,” in a statement. As of Wednesday morning, Cruz has not otherwise addressed the incident.
In January, Cruz’s daughter, then 13, came out as bisexual and said that she disagreed with a lot of her father’s politics. And though her father has been met with very harsh criticism throughout his political career, the Cruz family was met with across-the-aisle support and concern following news of his daughter’s hospitalization.
Monica Lewinsky reminded her followers to “#ClickWithCompassion on days like today” and hoped that Cruz’s daughter gets the help she needs.
Both Republican and Democrat Texas Congress members sent Cruz their best wishes. Mayra Flores said that she “prays for his daughter’s full recovery,” while Democrat Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro stated that as a father himself, he “hope[s] folks will show respect and understanding” towards the Cruz family.
Actor Billy Baldwin expressed his empathy for Cruz’s daughter and all teenagers, who have grown up amid “the internet, social media, bullying, [and] COVID.”
A few users took the time to acknowledge some of the larger implications of this news, considering that Cruz’s daughter is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, while the senator has been known to make homophobic remarks and support restrictive policies.
Others sent their thoughts and prayers to the Cruz family and showed compassion towards Cruz’s daughter, urging their followers to do the same:
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988.