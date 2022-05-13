Ted Cruz Mocked for Mocking Trump Suck-Ups in the GOP: ‘Projection Is a Powerful Drug’

Sen. Ted Cruz derided Republicans who obsequiously support Donald Trump while campaigning for Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick, seeming to not grasp the irony of his words. Following his comments, Twitter users took to social media to call out Cruz’s previous backing of Trump, despite the fact that the former president had infamously made a personal attack against his wife.

“Just once, I’d love to see a Republican candidate stand up in a primary and say, ‘I am a moderate, establishment squish. I stand for absolutely nothing,'” Cruz lightheartedly told attendees. “It would be refreshingly honest at least. But nobody says that. And by the way, they all pledge their love for Donald Trump. ‘I love Donald Trump.’ ‘No, no. I love Donald Trump more.’ ‘No, no, I have Donald Trump tattooed on my rear end.'”

The latter comment prompted an audience member to shout, “Let’s see it!” to which Cruz responded, “I like you but not that much.”

On Twitter, however, his words didn’t seem to produce the same jubilant response. Twitter users were quick to point out Cruz’s own complex history with Trump. As a candidate running against him in 2016, Cruz called him a “sniveling coward,” among other things. During the primaries, Trump insulted Cruz’s wife onstage and insinuated that his father helped John F. Kennedy’s assassin.

Once Trump became the Republican-backed candidate, Cruz was quick to throw the full weight of his support toward his former rival. He also sought his support for Senate reelection in 2018, telling rally attendees in Texas that he was “honored” to be endorsed by the then-president. “And I look forward to campaigning alongside him in 2020 for his reelection as President of the United States!” he said at the time.

“BREAKING: Ted Cruz absurdly mocks other Republicans for saying how much they ‘love Donald Trump’ even though Cruz himself supported Trump after he called his wife ugly and implied that his father killed JFK. RT IF YOU THINK THAT TED CRUZ IS A SPINELESS RAT!” Occupy Democrats wrote on Twitter.

See further reactions below:

His lack of self-awareness is breathtaking! https://t.co/up2TlSEg1J — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 14, 2022

BREAKING: Ted Cruz absurdly mocks other Republicans for saying how much they "love Donald Trump" even though Cruz himself supported Trump after he called his wife ugly and implied that his father killed JFK. RT IF YOU THINK THAT TED CRUZ IS A SPINELESS RAT! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 13, 2022

Ted Cruz just called the New York Times “Bigoted, moronic, lying sacks of crap”



Projecting again? — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2022

Dear @tedcruz, I do not recommend stand up comedy as your next career move. (Although if it gets you out of the Senare…) https://t.co/vTPmk0Ucpp — James Cook (@jm_cook) May 14, 2022